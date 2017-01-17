wrestling / News

Jerry Lawler Returning to Commentary For Royal Rumble Match

January 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler

– Jerry Lawler is set to do commentary for the Royal Rumble. Renee Young revealed on Talking Smack that Lawler will call the Royal Rumble match alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole. Lawler returned to WWE TV on Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown, getting in an altercation with Dolph Ziggler:

article topics :

Jerry Lawler, Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

