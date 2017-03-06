– Jerry Lawler should perhaps pay a bit more attention to what he shares on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer garnered some attention on Twitter today when he retweeted a message in which he was mentioned, which included a picture of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 1993 story of his indictment on rape and sodomy charges.

For those who may not remember, Lawler was indicted in November of that year on charges of allegedly raping a young teen girl between the ages of thirteen and fifteen. He was also charged with intimidation of a witness. The charges came twelve days before Survivor Series 1993 and Lawler was removed from television both as a commentator and as a competitor for a planned match pitting the Hart family against Lawler and his “knights.” Shawn Michaels took Lawler’s place in the match.

Lawler was eventually acquitted of all the charges after the alleged victim admitted to making up some of the story. Several people have replied to Lawler pointing out what he retweeted, but as of this writing it is still the most recent post on his Twitter account.