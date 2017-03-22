– Jerry Lawler says that the Memphis Wrestling library could be headed to the WWE Network soon. Lawler discussed the situation on the third episode of his Dinner With the King podcast and when asked about chances the library showing up on the Network, he said, “Yes, absolutely. Without a doubt.”

Lawler talked about the ownership situation regarding the library, saying, “Yes, I do own [the library]. There’s just some controversy about USWA footage, which would have been from ’88 to ’96. But all the other, from ’77 to ’88 and from ’96 on, yeah, I own that footage.”

You can listen to the full podcast below which includes his thoughts on Paige’s leaked videos, Jim Cornette inducting the Rock N’ Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame and the accident that Jim Ross’ wife suffered.