– On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jerry Lawler spoke about Jeff Jarrett trying to get him to come in and work for TNA. Here is what he had to say…

“During that time [when WWE wasn’t using him much and before he signed his new deal], I did get a call from Jeff Jarrett just saying, ‘Hey, we [TNA] were just wondering if you re-signed with the WWE or not?’ It was one of those things that I got right back to him and said I did re-sign with them [WWE]. [On possibly bringing King and J.R. together in TNA] Without a doubt, I’m sure that’s what was in their minds and it was possibly in the mind of JR’s as well.”