– Glen Moore sent out the following today…

On the second episode of Dinner With The King, hosted by Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore, The King states he feels WWE will never clear him to wrestle again. This even after the fact he’s been wrestling on the independent scene for the past few years. He also states WWE doctors have never done an in-depth exam to clear him.

He goes on to talk about having a final WrestleMania match and stating his ideal opponent would be Dolph Ziggler. Of course, this all ties in the heart attack and recent interaction between the two on Smackdown Live.

The King also talks about working his lone WrestleMania match with Michael Cole, including chipping Cole’s teeth showing him a dropkick while preparing for the match. For more information about the show, go here.