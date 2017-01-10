FOX News reports that Jesse Ventura lost an appeal to reinstate a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of American Sniper author Chris Kyle. This comes after the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals decided to overturn the verdict.

Ventura was upset that Kyle book claimed that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for comments he made about Navy SEALs. Ventura claimed that KYle made it up and the claim damaged his reputation with former SEALs. At the time, a jury sided with Ventura.

It’s possible the case goes back to Minnesota for a new trial.