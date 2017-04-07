– Jesse Ventura talked about how he believes United States is incapable of admitting when it is wrong following air strikes on a Syrian air base. Ventura, a former governor of Minnesota who has been an outspoken critic of the US government, spoke with host Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Overtime Podcast in the wake of the situation. The U.S. fired fifty-nine Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian base on Thursday night after reports surfaced that the country’s president, Bashar al-Assad, used sarin gas on his own people. President Donald Trump said in a statement following the strikes that previous administrations’ attempts to reign in al-Assad “have all failed and failed very dramatically.”

You can see an excerpt from the conversation below, as well as listen to the audio:

Robinson: And so when you said that just mentioning by names my grandmother often says “you know all these old ass blank blank they stay in office forever because it’s a job” she says “John McCain all these guys why don’t they just sit their ass down and let these young people come in?”. And you see that now we’re millennials so when I see people who hold on to jobs for a long time we wanna know why we can’t get those jobs and people that are of your generation and my grandmother’s generation ask the same question. Do you think that maybe there should be a regulation for how long people should be in office, and have to go sit their ass down as my grandmother would say?

Ventura: Well you know you look at it this way, we have term limits on the President, you know the President can only serve two four year terms that’s it, you know but then again it comes back to us. When you strip everything away from it all it comes back to us. We can implement term limits, vote him out of office. We have the ability to do that so ultimately all problems in this country could be resolved by the people but the problem is the people aren’t vigilant, and the people aren’t paying attention, and also I found this out you know people tell you that they wanna hear the truth and all that and this and that I don’t believe they really do and I’ll tell you why. I don’t think people like the truth because many times the truth takes them out of their comfort zone, and people do not like to be taken out of their comfort zone and the truth can do that, when you learn the truth like a lot of the things our country does internationally, then you learn about it we don’t look so good but you notice that we never come back, that’s one thing I notice about this country, we never admit to a mistake.

Robinson: Hmm

Ventura: Never. Tell me once, tell me when the United States Government has admitted to making a mistake.

Robinson: Um, I think black folks are still looking for their 40 acres and a mule, and I think that the Native Americans got broke off with reservations, so other than that I think Native Americans are kind of benefitting more in that aspect.

Ventura: Well, but what I’m saying is the United States government itself never admits to any wrongdoing.

Robinson: Oh yea I’m with you! I’m with you! I’m agreeing.

Ventura: Like to me and it cost me dearly, I spoke out opposing the invasion of Iraq before it happened.

Robinson: Sure.

Ventura: And I got blistered for it. “Oh you’re un-American, oh get out of here, go along and get along , we’re all for one you can’t be against da da da and yet when you look back on it today probably the biggest foreign policy mistake we’ve made in my opinion since I’ve been alive since Vietnam.