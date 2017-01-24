– Jessie Godderz recently spoke with The Huffington Post, ere are the highlights…

On His Work Ethic: “The work ethic was instilled in me at a young age. It gave me a discipline that I’ve always been able to fall back on to this very day. Whether it’s my diet, staying in shape all year round for TV tapings or whatever role I might jump into at any given time,” Godderz said. He explained, “A lot of other bodybuilders would gain 40 pounds just to lose 35 pounds. That was never my intention just because I’ve been natural my entire life. I could never fluctuate that much weight so I would just work as hard as I could consistently. My goal is to be in shape all year round as supposed to looking good for just one week. I owe it to the work ethic that my dad gave me at a young age. I took up weights after and I applied myself to something that was attractive to the girls.”

On Getting On Big Brother: “Chris Roach has become a really good friend of mine. The entire team really. Rich Meehan. Allison Grodner. A special thanks, wholeheartedly, goes to Robyn Kass and Christopher Roach. Not to discredit anybody else because everyone is equally important, but those two helped me out big time. Robyn was the casting director that actually got me on the show.” When asked about the auditioning process, Godderz dished on his strategy to get on the show. “I tried to separate myself by telling her something about me. There’s a lot of good looking people out there. There’s a lot of people who are even in better shape than you are but it’s your personality that is going to separate yourself. I am from Iowa so I have values, morals and standards. That’s what they were trying to cast for. The Midwest, boy next door kind of guy.”

On Getting Into Wrestling: “Going from reality TV as a reality TV star into the professional wrestling world—that was a whole different hurdle to try and clear in of itself. You don’t see a butcher going to a bank to try to become a banker.” He elaborated, “All the bankers would look at the banker and go, ‘What the hell are you doing here? Why do you think you are going to be able to take one of our jobs?’ It was the same exact thing when a reality TV star enters the wrestling world. The wrestlers think you are going to be here for a cup of coffee and that’s it.” Godderz nodded, “It took some time but it was something I was very passionate about. Just like anything else in my life, once I applied myself to it, perseverance is what made me get to that level. You have to try that one last time. It was a collaboration with Chris Roach, who reached out to Dixie Carter and some friends over at TMZ. The TMZ guys ran a story about me and my interest in wrestling. That was in 2008, during my run on Big Brother 10. After that, in February of 2009, I moved to Florida and went through training in FCW,” Godderz said. He continued, “They were able to further me down the road. People already saw that I was taking it seriously and picking up all the techniques. Nothing has ever been given to me.” He then stated, “Between TMZ running the article on me and Chris Roach reaching out to Dixie, those two were huge supporters of me and got the right eyes on me so people knew what I was doing and actually taking it seriously. It made me take the right course of action to try to become a wrestler for whichever company.”