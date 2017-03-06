Jessie Godderz spoke with Theatre of the Now promoting his work on the Amazon series Tainted Dreams. Some highlights are below:

On what it is like being a part of the Tainted Dreams: “It is AWESOME!! I had the time of my life. It’s my first time doing a series of this nature and everyone could not have been nicer and more supportive. Working with some of THEE BEST actors and actors (not to mention the best Director!) in history was a tremendous honor. Everyone brought me up to their level and I was deeply appreciative. Everyone told me that they were very pleased with my performance and that made me so proud, I can’t even tell you. You know, “Tainted Dreams” has become one of the biggest hits on AMAZON TV right now (on both Amazon and Amazon Prime). I’m very blessed.”

On which actor he’d love to work with: “OH that one’s EASY!!! Definitely TV LEGEND William Shatner. He’s someone who I’ve looked up to for years and he’s also become a friend. I have the utmost respect for him. He’s been a tremendous supporter of mine and I’d be absolutely HONORED to work on any project with him. I’d also love to work on a series with my ridiculously talented buddy Josh Henderson (formerly of “Dallas” and “Desperate Housewives”), and soon premiering as the star of “The Arrangement” on E!). Finally, I’d also be thrilled to team up with my other buddy Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. He’s a Media Mogul now and he’s more successful and ever. I’d feel privileged to work with all 3 of them…on any project.”