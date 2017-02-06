– Jim Cornette spoke with , and commented about the news that the was going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

“The lead story on my podcast this week has to be I was wro….wrooo…wronnnn….wroooong….because I had said they’d never induct either The Rock N’ Roll Express or The Midnight Express because we were never ‘WWE enough’ to be considered. I am thrilled for Ricky and Robert. It’s a huge honor for them and it will be great for people to see that footage again. It will be great for those who have grown up and are in the business today, who idolized the NWA talents, as they will get a big kick out of it. Fans who remember us from our first run will be happy and hopefully this will re-educate the modern fan on how amazing these guys were in the ring. It’s a tremendous honor for Ricky and Robert and I couldn’t be happier for them.”