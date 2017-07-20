wrestling / News

Jim Cornette & Kenny Omega Continue to Feud on Twitter

July 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Some feuds will never die. Jim Cornette took to Twitter to once again bring up the fact that Kenny Omega wrestled a competitive match against a young girl in Japan in 2012. Cornette brought it up, which upset many fans, and also got responses from Omega, Ricochet and the Young Bucks…

Jim Cornette, Kenny Omega, Larry Csonka

