Jim Cornette & Kenny Omega Continue to Feud on Twitter
– Some feuds will never die. Jim Cornette took to Twitter to once again bring up the fact that Kenny Omega wrestled a competitive match against a young girl in Japan in 2012. Cornette brought it up, which upset many fans, and also got responses from Omega, Ricochet and the Young Bucks…
I heard Dahmer quit eating people before he got caught. Fuck @KennyOmegamanX . If he wants to be respected as a wrestler, too fuckin late. https://t.co/0Wo5LYXEQT
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
I dunno man, I mean, even Stone Cold used to be The Ringmaster. Wrestlers change and get better. And Kenny has become one of the best.
— Kirk Wright (@sunmofo) July 20, 2017
Steve Austin never blatantly shit on the sport. He was given a poor gimmick but persevered. Omega delights in being a phony videogame fuck. https://t.co/upE48ymPI4
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
You wrestled a ninja turtle… should we not respect you despite all of the great work you've done?
— Todd Ball (@OfficialRealTMB) July 20, 2017
The "turtle" was a grown man who could actually have probably whipped me–not a grade school kid or inanimate object. Nice try turdblossom. https://t.co/NK4BUoOo8N
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
Why did you @ him? Lol Also there's been times you bring him up whenever the subject isn't even about him at times for what ever reason
— Adrian (@dodger84578) July 20, 2017
Because I want this dipshit to know exactly what I say about him so there's no misunderstanding. He should not be allowed in our business. https://t.co/eZXOSxX9f2
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
It's incredible you do not see what we see…5 minutes doing some intense spots and doesn't even hurt her in any way – That's a safe worker
— Soul The Lalafell 🥔 (@Soul_FFXIV) July 20, 2017
What are you on, LSD? That's the point! 5:00 with an 8 yr old girl & doesn't hurt her? Makes it phony bullshit anyone can do. Are you blind? https://t.co/yFbn38a3DP
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
He wrestled that girl at a small show that he didn't even know was being filmed, pretty sure it was an intermission exhibition also
— HammDogg (@DukeChastain) July 20, 2017
Oh that explains everything! You fucking lunatic, it was a show, there were fans there. You can't weasel dickweed out of this one. https://t.co/H677A4pqFC
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
Yes but if he failed any of those moves we would have had a girl in the ring crying and we didn't 🤔
— Soul The Lalafell 🥔 (@Soul_FFXIV) July 20, 2017
So you're saying @KennyOmegamanX is such a weak, ineffective, pussy of a wrestler he physically can't make an 8 year old girl cry. #TRUTH https://t.co/ty7CLp5qQn
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
Jim, I like you but I'm really really really looking forward to Kenny smacking the taste out of your mouth
— violent garden gnome (@coconono) July 20, 2017
Apparently you'll be waiting awhile, he can't make a little girl cry. Of all things I'm scared of, a wanna-be flippy wrestler is not one. https://t.co/vU5m1I5HOd
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
I like you, Jim, but if you want to bury me, please don't tag me in it. We just started the G1 and I can't have this polluting my TL. Thanks
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 20, 2017
More of your idiot fans needed slapped down. You polluted my eyeballs w/your blowup doll match. BTW how's the lil' girl you couldn't beat? https://t.co/fNHj4jLEmx
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 20, 2017
Cool online character, Jim! You're making us all angry all over again! Good heel heat, you're killing it!
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 20, 2017
Is it "heat" if you're just a blatant imbecile??
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 20, 2017
Wait you like him?! We need to have a talk…….
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 20, 2017