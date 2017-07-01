In a post on Twitter, Jim Cornette revealed that he’s raised $1,000 for charity in the wake of Vince Russo getting a restraining order against him. As we previously reported, Cornette began selling signed copies of the restraining order with 50% of sales going to the WHAS Crusad for Children, which benefits children’s charities in Indiana and Kentucky. Russo filed the order against him earlier this month, citing stalking and harrassment due to the June 15 episode of Cornette’s MLWRadio.com podcast in which he said he had a “gift” for Russo.

AMAZING response to Russo Restraining Order offer–over $1000 in 48 hours to https://t.co/91SWDCyMiS ! Get yours:https://t.co/MisLkCAvIh … — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 1, 2017

If you wish to buy an order, they can be found here.