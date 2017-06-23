In a new video on Youtube (h/t Wrestling Inc), Jim Cornette explained how he reacted when police came to his home in Posey County, Indiana to serve him with a restraining order from Vince Russo. Here are highlights:

On his reaction to the order: “I guess I’m going to have to modify my behavior. I thought that we were just bros doing podcasts, he always said it was my shtick — I think that was a quote — to knock him, then I did it for downloads and attention and everything. You know, ’cause that’s what my people expected of me and etc. and you wouldn’t take out a protection order over that, you’d be foolish to do that. So I didn’t realize he was taking it so seriously. And obviously the last thing that I would ever do is disobey a court order, I would not do that. And I certify that here right now in public. So I’m going to do the things this court order says because a lot of the boxes are checked off… Vince Russo says he’s been a victim of stalking by me. That I threatened to cause physical harm to him that I placed him in fear of physical harm and this would happen not only on national podcasts but that I’ve been doing this — in his own handwriting here — since October of 1999 in five different states.”

On what he plans to do: “So I’m going to stay away from Vince Russo’s house that I’ve never been to. And his place of employment if we can find it. And I’m going to stay away from his wife Amy, who I haven’t seen since 1997. And I won’t call him on his current phone number that I’ve never called and didn’t have before last week. And most of all, I promise that I would never commit…Excuse me, hold on, I’m going to read from, I’m actually quoting here. I would never do any of these things I’m prohibited from doing. I would never commit acts of domestic or family violence, stalking or sex offenses against Vince Russo or his household members or any other kind of member that he might have hanging around. Never would I do such a thing. I swear to that.”