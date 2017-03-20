– Jim Cornette spoke with WWE.com for a new interview about being announced as the man inducting the Rock N’ Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame. Some highlights are below:

On the Rock N’ Roll Express’ Hall of Fame induction: “By any standard, Ricky and Robert belong in the Hall of Fame. And that’s whether its longevity as a team, the attendance records they set, or the great matches that they had, which fans can still see on WWE Network.”

On how popular the Express was in their prime: “Fans literally gave them pictures and gifts at the matches. They considered them members of the family. I’ve seen inside fans’ houses, and they would have pictures of Jesus on the wall, and next to it would be a picture of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. That’s no lie.”

On his rivalry with the team: “Superman needs Lex Luthor, Batman needs The Joker, and we were the antithesis of everything The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express stood for and their wrestling style. It just clicked. I said these horrible, degrading things about these two, fine, young, upstanding examples of American boyhood and people, on numerous occasions, tried to kill us.”

On managing against the Express with different teams of his own: “Between the ’80s with The Midnight Express and the ’90s with The Heavenly Bodies, and then in the 2000s on the reunions with The Midnights, I think only Bobo Brazil and The Sheik had a longer-running rivalry. And I still haven’t put an end to Rock ‘n’ Roll! I haven’t been able to do it, so I guess I have to roll over and induct them.”