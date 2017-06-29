– Jim Cornette is putting the restraining order filed against him to a good cause. Cornette announced on his latest podcast that will sell autographed copies of the order, which Russo filed against him earlier this month over Cornette’s desire to him, and benefit charity.

Half the proceeds for sales of the orders will be donated to the WHAS Crusade for Children, which benefits several of children’s charities in Indiana and Kentucky. The orders are available here for $10 which includes shipping and can be personalized.