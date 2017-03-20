– WWE posted the following on Twitter today, confirming rumors that Jim Cornette will be inducting the Rock & Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame…

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)

* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)

* The Rock N’ Roll Express (inducted by Ricky Jim Cornette)

* Beth Phoenix

* Teddy Long (inducted by The APA)

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)

* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees