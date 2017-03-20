wrestling / News
Jim Cornette Will Induct The Rock & Roll Express Into The WWE Hall of Fame
– WWE posted the following on Twitter today, confirming rumors that Jim Cornette will be inducting the Rock & Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame…
BREAKING: The #RockNRollExpress will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2017 by @TheJimCornette! https://t.co/aFp0rSb1cJ pic.twitter.com/pD8vQ0QSwN
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2017
The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…
* Kurt Angle (inducted by John Cena)
* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)
* The Rock N’ Roll Express (inducted by Ricky Jim Cornette)
* Beth Phoenix
* Teddy Long (inducted by The APA)
* Diamond Dallas Page
* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)
* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees