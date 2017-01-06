WrestleCon has added a third legend to the WrestleCon 2017 Launch Party. The convention announced on Thursday that Jim Ross will join Sting and Ric Flair on stage for their Q&A. The Launch Party begins on March 30th at 4 PM.

The announcement noted, “The last time Jim Ross joined Ric Flair on stage, history was made in controversial fashion, changing the course of professional wrestling forever. Now the two reunite, with one of the most popular stars of all time – The Stinger – joining them! This one of a kind Hall of Fame panel will be moderated by Lucha Underground’s Matt Striker, professional wrestler and unabashed pro wrestling nerd and historian.”

