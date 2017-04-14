Jim Ross has updated the blog section of his official website. Here are highlights:

On Kevin Owens: “Kevin Owens who is one of my favorite in ring talents currently in the biz is a terrific ‘get’ for SDLIVE as he can carry any title and have main event level bouts with a variety of his peers. The “Big Cowboy” would have loved @FightOwensFight.”

On Charlotte getting moved to SmackDown: “Charlotte is a great choice to build the SDLIVE Women’s division around as she’s potentially the Austin/Rock equivalent in the world of WWE women’s wrestling. Athletes, no matter their gender, don’t come along like @MsCharlotteWWE perhaps once in a generation, if we’re lucky.”

On the Strowman/Reigns segment on RAW: “Enjoyed the Reigns-Strowman business Monday night on RAW. It felt like an old school, Mid South matter from back in the day. It will be even more effective if Roman Reigns is away for a extended length of time ‘recovering.'”