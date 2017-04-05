– Jim Ross discussed calling Undertaker’s last match, his new WWE contract and more on his latest Ross Report podcast. Some highlights are below:

On his new contract with WWE: “Some of you may have read the stories on Sports Illustrated, also Fox Sports. I signed a two-year deal last Friday evening and I’m going to do a handful of dates this year as scheduled. Obviously, if they need me for more I am ready to go back to work. I will also be maintaining my role with AXS TV. I am under contract to them -— I wanted to, it’s also the right thing to do because I really enjoy their product and I wanted to honor my contract. I wanted to honor my contract and AXS TV is very cooperative and working with me expertly. I will be working with WWE here and there as well as have time to do AXS TV with New Japan Pro Wrestling. We will see how that works out and I believe it will work out fine. I’m a wrestling fan and I love to talk. I’ve been doing this podcast thing so why not? I can call more matches which make me a lot happier.”

On WrestleMania becoming a week-long thing: “How many of us thought WrestleMania would go from a Sunday event to a 5-6 day activity and draw fans from all over the world. An entrepreneur like me, would I have gone to Orlando that particular weekend? Hell no! You follow the money, and the money is at WrestleMania.”

On calling Undertaker’s final match: “Undertaker is Andre the Giant level. I signed my contract Friday evening at my WrestleCon adventure, so I didn’t know what I was going to do. I think Saturday someone told me I was going to do this match. I still didn’t know because they know I don’t like to know the finish so they didn’t tell me. I get there on Saturday and put two and two together and thought, wait a minute, this is Undertaker’s last match, Jesus! Maybe it was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t put all the pieces together until I got to the stadium because I would have gone crazy after that. Here’s the deal —- I would of had to think about that while doing my own shows and I didn’t need that during the time.”