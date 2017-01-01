– The UK Sun recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Below are some highlights.

Jim Ross on first signing The Rock: “When I signed [The Rock] I had no idea he was going to be the biggest movie star in the world, but I did think he had the chance to be a very special pro wrestler, and he was that and more.”

On his favorite rivalry: “There were a lot of great ones, but If I had to pick out a series or a rivalry I’d pick out The Rock and Austin because of what they meant to WWE at the time, and the business in general and where their lives have taken them since. They established that great fanbase in WWE, and certainly in Rock’s case, he’s been able to parlay that into an amazing career.”

Ross on memorable matches he was able to call: “Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat from 1989 was a classic, Mick Foley and Triple H had some great matches, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had some great matches, there’s so many and I’ve been blessed to come around at the right time to call those matches. Kurt Angle matches were phenomenal, Brock Lesnar, especially in his younger days when he was wrestling full time was a sight to behold