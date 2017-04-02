Jim Ross was part of the WrestleCon Kickoff Q&A. Here are highlights of what he said (via Wrestling Inc):

– He’s curious how to see how Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg turns out, but doesn’t think there will be a rematch.

– If both were in their prime, he’d book 1983 Ric Flair to beat John Cena. He’d then book a rematch where Cena would “kill him.”

– Both Ross and Sting said they think babyfaces and heels should stick around, as it’s easier to book “hero vs. villain” than the “shades of gray” style. JR doesn’t like it when people cheer for someone working hard to get booed.

– He also said he doesn’t like long, monologue promos in WWE. He says they don’t feel organic and sound contrived. He added: “Shorten up your dialogue and be more succinct.”

– Flair said if Sting went to WWE before Hulk Hogan, there never would have been a Hogan. Ross said Sting was reliable and very athletic.

– Ross said some millennial wrestlers think it’s better to crash and burn than to “refine the art of pro wrestling.” He thinks a lot of the product now is “illogical and cuts the cord of emotion.”

– Ross said the peaks and valleys of pro wrestling are gone and wrestlers would have longer careers if they worked slower. He thinks many wrestlers today play the role of a wrestler but don’t embody what a wrestler is.