– Hannibal TV released a video clip for Jim Ross’ Q&A session that was held in Orlando at WrestleCon. Ross weighed in on Chris Benoit and why he shouldn’t be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com):

“You know Rock is gonna go in, right? Owen Hart, you got to have it balanced – so what are we gonna do have a whole posthumous Hall Of Fame? Here’s your Hall Of Fame folks. Ironically based on the voting everybody’s deceased.

“Chris Benoit, I don’t think he’ll ever get in. I don’t think Chris Benoit should get in, and I’m okay with my opinion. If you differ I respect that. I was the guy that hired Chris Benoit, nothing Chris Benoit does wasn’t right there that wasn’t already with him. If there was a line to him, wherever he is, you say, ‘hay should you be inducted into the Hall Of Fame?’ Who do you want to induct you? I think he’d say it’ll create too much publicity, it’ll take the importance off of everybody else who’s going in, it’s gonna be the talk of the town. The WWE is inducting into the Hall Of Fame a murderer and suicide victim. That’s the story. You guys know how the media are. That’ll be the story. Can you imagine him going in with The Rock? All of a sudden let’s forget about The Rock, it’s about that murderer guy. So that’s what I think. His talents, skill, accomplishments in the ring match a Hall Of Fame career. Absolutely. But I think he took all those opportunities away with the last 24 hours or so of his life.”