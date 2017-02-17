wrestling / News
Jim Ross, JBL & Hulk Hogan React to George ‘The Animal’ Steele’s Death
February 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Jim Ross, JBL & Hulk Hogan posted the following on Twitter, reacting to the death of George ‘The Animal’ Steele…
George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017
Got the privilege of traveling the world with George 'The Animal' Steele and enjoyed every minute of it. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/UnbhTaY9Qt
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 17, 2017
Sad to hear the passing of old friend & fellow @WWE HOFER George "The Animal" Steele at age 79.
The @michiganstateu grad was good man.
RIP 🙏
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 17, 2017