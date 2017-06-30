– During the latest edition of the Ross Report (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Jim Ross revealed that prior to re-signing with WWE that hi s team was negotiating with Impact Wrestling for the ITV World of Sport project and also for Ross to call Slammiversary. Here is what he had to say…

“Not that long ago before I signed to return to WWE the Friday night before WrestleMania. My team was having ongoing business discussions with Impact Wrestling regarding the iTV project, but also, which a lot of people know about, but also about me being the play-by-play voice for Slammiversary. And so that was in the works. We weren’t close to getting a deal done but the talks were ongoing. Look, if we had come to terms and I didn’t have any other contractual issues, I would have no problems what-so-ever being a part of an event like Slammiversary. So I wish them good luck, have a good show and make me want to buy another one. That’s your job this weekend.”