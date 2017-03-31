– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross received a standing ovation after making his entrance during the opening of WrestleCon 2017 this week. Ross made his first public appearance since the recent tragic passing of his wife, Jan.

It was an emotional moment for Ross who told the crowd that they were going to make him cry, but he was proud to be in Orlando after facing his recent challenges. Ross’ voice cracked and he received another standing ovation. Ross thanked supporters and started getting into the event. Ross added that he’s standing tall, as were his wife’s wishes and thanked the fans.