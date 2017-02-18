– What Culture Pro Wrestling recently held a press conference this week for the 64-man Pro World Cup Tournament. You can check out the video for the press conference in the player below. The press conference featured Jim Ross, Matt Striker, Zack Sabre Jr. and more on the upcoming tournament. The upcoming tournament will have two blocks, and the two winners from each block will then form a 16-man world tournament to make the final winner. The tournament will feature talents from England, Germany, Scotland, Mexico, and Canada.