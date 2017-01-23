– Jim Ross has posted his latest blog online. Some highlights are below:

On his next broadcast job: “We will be making a major announcement this week on the Ross Report about my next broadcast assignment with which I am exited to be involved. Hint: it’s in the U.K.”

On Bellator 170: “Congrats to Spike on producing a solid, MMA snow Saturday night headlined by the Chael Sonnen vs Tito Ortiz fight that Ortiz won via tapout. The fight itself delivered more sizzle than steak but it was entertaining for the most part. The entrances, graphics and music were all improved facets to the presentation plus @SeanGrandePBP did a solid job handling the play by play. Viacom is doing a good job developing their brand. ”

On tonight’s Raw: “Huge opportunity to get folks more interested and motivated to watch the Royal Rumble this Sunday tonight on RAW. This is the ‘go home’ show for the WWE flagship broadcast and with both Lesnar and Goldberg both on the show one and has to wonder how their storyline will be enhanced before Sunday’s Rumble in the River City. No need for Goldberg and Lesnar to ‘touch’ tonight on RAW but they have to add another log onto the fire to the rivalry that will likely be the main event of Wrestlemania.”

On the Royal Rumble: “This Rumble event is one of the best booked WWE events in a good while in my opinion. There should be some outstanding developments occurring Sunday night to continue to build and forward the planned, Wrestlemania storylines. There are really no reasons why this event Sunday should not be a strong night of pro wrestling entertainment. Hopefully the talents will be of a an “I’m stealing the show” mindset.”

On making stars: “Making stars in wrestling in today’s marketplace can be done via winning consistently and not by wining one, losing one, etc. Talents getting “on a roll’ is a simple concept that all fans can relate to and the much maligned, 50-50 booking concept simply won’t work no matter what any proponent of that philosophy may say. Trust me.”

On Total Divas: “Any one else wonder if ‘Total Divas” actually helps develop WWE talent’s TV personas? I recently watched multiple episodes of the scripted, reality show on the E network and the question crossed my mind. Just asking….but it should build the WWE’s talents and make them bigger stars. Perhaps that is being done.”