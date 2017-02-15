– During today’s episode of The Ross Report (via wrestlezone.com, about the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr, his thoughts on the Elimination Chamber PPV, Kurt Angle’s health…

On Chavo Guerrero Sr Passing: Saddened to hear a few days ago about the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr. Chavo passed away from Liver Cancer from what I was told, which was diagnosed only 30 days ago which is so tragic at only 68 years of age. Chavo was way ahead of his time; he was bi-lingual, college educated, great amateur wrestler, and the very first guy I ever saw do a moonsault. Man, he can nail it. It wasn’t a high spot, it was a finish, just like a DDT. With Chavo passing, our condolences to his family, friends, and of course his son Chavo Jr, his family during this trying time. Chavo was really good. He was 5’9 and was in the main event once against Ernie Ladd who was 6’9, they had a big main event in Los Angeles where Chavo Sr went over. The old timers were telling me that it was on heck of a match; a 6’9 guy and a 5’9 guy with everybody believing every moment because of how the two men worked.

On Dwayne Johnson Winning Entertainer of the Year: I would like to congratulate The Rock for being named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards, a massive award for The Rock, a good dude, deserves everything that comes his way, and I’m happy we still remain in contact and am excited that he is doing the movie with Paige’s family in the UK. I know Tessa Blanchard is the stunt double for Paige in this movie. Paige isn’t in this movie, it’s not about Paige, it’s about her family, which is the misconception out there. In the end, I’m very proud of Rock for representing himself very well.

On Kurt Angle Being Healthy: I had breakfast and brunch with Kurt Angle, he’s looking great, terrific physical condition. Kurt is eating clean, lots of boiled egg-whites, he’s looking great, feeling excited about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. I don’t know who is going to induct him; my sense is John Cena. Kurt didn’t confirm that through any stretch, but talking to several guys, and with Kurt having a few people in his mind as to who will, I think maybe Cena may be the guy, we’ll find out and it’d be a great choice so I look forward to that.

On Elimination Chamber: I was in England so I had to watch it from 1 am until 4 am, and had to fight it a little bit because it was a long day but I wanted to be able to report to you guys what I saw and what I felt. basically speaking, it was a one-bout show going in. The Elimination Chamber was the featured match obviously, but I thought that the show overall was about a ‘B’ and was very subjective, a pretty decent show, and thought the sleeper for match of the night was Luke Harper and Randy Orton. I have said on this program that Luke Harper is underutilized and that WWE can creatively get much more out of Luke Harper than they have, and Harper proved that he can hang with a guy like Randy Orton easily and I was really impressed with their match, so hats off to both guys. Surprise of the night for me was Naomi winning the SmackDown Women’s title, former Orlando Magic Cheerleader, very athletic. I knew from the moment I saw her in Tampa before Orlando opened the Performance Center so I am really happy for her and hopes she continues on with the title. The Chamber was well-booked I thought. I enjoyed the order and thought it was very provocative the way they started the show with Cena and AJ Styles. It made sense to me. I thought they saved Baron Corbin well and thought that The Miz perfected his role well, so I believe everybody had a good outing. That is a hard structure to work in, and it’s not a lot of fun to work with, just ask anyone who has been in it. Bray Wyatt won the title and looks like he will wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania, and I look forward to that.