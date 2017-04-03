According to Fox Sports, Jim Ross confirmed that he has signed a two-year deal with WWE; he will work a variety of jobs upon his return. Ross had the following to say about the deal…

“It has a specific number of dates that I’m obligated to work, which I think is good for me. So look at it this way: I got my jersey back. I got brought back to my home team, and my opportunities back in WWE, I’m sure, will be multi-fold. They’ve got a lot of things that I can contribute (to), and I’ve been so blessed in the business that I’ve done so many different things. I’ve been an administrator and a syndicator, a marketing rep, a VP of broadcasting, a head of talent relations. But the fun part is what I did tonight. I hope to have more ‘fun part’ assignments in the future, but I’ve got my jersey back. So if the team needs me to play, to work more than they anticipated because they need it, I’m in.”

Ross also talked about what it felt like to make his return at WrestleMania 33 last night.

“I’m not going to tell you that I didn’t have those bald eagle-sized butterflies, but that’s to be expected. To be on the card at WrestleMania is not a right. It’s really, indeed, a privilege, and I was very happy that WWE reached out and wanted to, as they say, in their own words, bring me home. That conversation began months ago, and my wife was so excited about the prospects and about the potential of us coming to WrestleMania. She wanted to get dressed up and walk the red carpet at the Hall of Fame, and she wanted to hear me get introduced and to see my walk out and call a match. That was her dream, and I shared that dream, which is one of the reasons I was so willing to come here.”