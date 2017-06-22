– Jim Ross took part in a media call today to promote the NJPW G1 specials on AXS TV (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

Does He Have to Alter His Style based on The Company He’s Calling The Action For?: “Not at all,” Ross said. “You broadcast what you see. In your style. By and large, that’s how I work. It’s especially how I work now. It’s just natural instincts and both companies have been very, very good about allowing me to express myself and to interpret the matches to the very, very best of my ability.”

On His Approach to Announcing: “It’s almost like calling football,” Ross said. “It’s still the game. It’s still wrestling. So for me I watch a wrestling match on my monitor or if I’m live in an arena, which makes it 10 times better, I watch what the cameramen provide me and I describe it accordingly. With how I feel, with how the story is progressing and the execution of the talents. All the while you want to put the talents over as best you can. And sometimes it’s best not to say anything and let the crowd provide the lyrics. The wrestlers make the music and the announcers provide the lyrics,” Ross said. “It all starts with the music.”