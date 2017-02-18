– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog at JRsBarBQ.com. He also defended Smackdown’s highly criticized four-man announcing team. Below are some highlights.

JR on Bray Wyatt getting a strategic title win: “Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Title was strategic for sure. Wyatt is a significant, character baby face in the making IMO and the fans at the live events in the arenas seem to agree. The entertaining and memorable Fire Fly entrance is pure ‘face and let’s not forget that Wyatt’s grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan was one of the great character ‘faces of all time as was Bray’s mentor Dusty Rhodes. Bray has worked hard on his in ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn’t been afraid to try new material and he doesn’t have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do. Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who would be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years.”

His thoughts on Luke Harper’s talent: “I thought Luke Harper had the performance of the night as his match with Randy Orton was outstanding. I said here months ago that Harper was underutilized and could be a much bigger talent for WWE than he has been. It looks like WWE agrees.”

On liking the four-man team on Smackdown: “Even though many fans seemingly don’t like the four man announce team on SD Live I think that the quartet does a good job managing the traffic as it is challenging to accomplish. The on camera chemistry for the SD Live broadcast team is a unique one and doesn’t deserve the consternation that they receive. Broadcasting the product in WWE isn’t a walk in the park but the best things in life often times aren’t easy.”