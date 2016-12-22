– Jim Ross has posted his latest blog online. Some highlights are below:

On this week’s Smackdown reality-based storylines: “The reality oriented dialog between Miz and Renee Young was a timely departure creatively. Same for Nattie and Nikki that I also found to be good TV. Reality based storylines seem to work best as talent’s don’t have to worry about “acting,” as a rule, and simply focus on being themselves.”

On reports that WWE may be interested in bringing in current MMA stars: “How can anyone be shocked that WWE is interested in such UFC stars a Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor? I’d be more shocked to read that WWE was NOT interested in these two notwithstanding Paige VanZant and Sage Northcutt as well. I can’t see any of them joining the WWE team full time but can easily see some strategically marketed, big event appearances that would include physicality and could be highly successful.”

On whether Neville will change his moveset now that he’s returned as a heel: “Will Neville strategically tweak his in ring style/execution now that he’s residing on the ‘bad guy’ part of town? My suggestion would be a “yes” on that one. Too much of the entertaining, flying makes it hard for any talent to be perceived as a villain or so that has been the case over the years.”