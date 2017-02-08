– During the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Ross (transcript via wrestlezone.com ) spoke about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express going into the WWE Hall of Fame, here are the highlights…

On Sunday’s Elimination Chamber: One has to assume that WWE will really try to jack up the creative at WWE Elimination Chamber, as it has been rumored online that the title will be changing hands Sunday to set anticipating for the final build to the WrestleMania card for the SmackDown brand. I don’t know, nor do I need to know or want to know what is going to happen with the SmackDown Live brand needs to continue to get fans to continue to watch their show live from the States, and not be Raw’s little brother, and get folks to talk about SmackDown Live. Many feel that John Cena’s less than talked about 16-time title win might be his shortest reign. I find it very challenging to think that John Cena is going to leave Sunday’s Elimination Chamber as Champion. The Chamber is a tough, rough office to survive in, especially with the steel leaving marks on one’s body, mind and soul. In other words, the Elimination Chamber is not over-talent friendly. It is a tough environment to take bumps and wrestle in, I can assure you. It is going to be tough Sunday, I can assure you. It can’t be anything else. You know there will be injuries, injuries are a given in this match, you just hope it isn’t serious.

On the Rock N Roll Express Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: I’m really happy for Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, the great Rock N Roll Express tag team for the announcement of them going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, fellas, welcome to the club. You’re going to like that ring. Ricky and Robert are arguably the best baby-face tag team ever. I’m telling you that in my 40 year plus career I have never seen a better baby-face tag team than Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, the Rock N Roll Express. The matches they had in Mid-South where they popped the territory, and it was a big-man’s territory because the Booker and top baby-face one time was a 300 pounder, Cowboy Bill Watts, who liked having big men on the cards and phased out the Junior Heavyweights when he bought in to the territory. Smaller guys like Morton and Gibson and their amazing rivalry with the Midnight Express helped make the Mid-South red hot. I just think that it’s a great thing for Ricky and Robert, great selection by WWE, and now if I had my rather, I would be very happy see WWE allow Jim Cornette to be the person to induct the Rock N Roll Express at the Hall of Fame in 2017 because I think it would be really cool for Cornette to have a live mic, and as outspoken as he is, with a treasure chest of stories with the Rock N Roll Express that only Jim Cornette can tell. Who knows them better? Plus, here’s the deal, getting Jim Cornette dressed in formal wear might be one of the great ribs of the year, not withstanding, Cornette would have to get in the makeup chair and have to makeup on; a lot of funny things. I’m happy for them, and would love to see Cornette there. I think it would be very special to see that happen.

On Who He Was Rooting For At the Super Bowl: Great job by the city of Houston for hosting the Super Bowl. I was cheering for the Falcons, as my first broadcasting job was with them, my only job in the NFL was with the Falcons in 1992, first season at the Georgia Dome and closed this year, so I was able to jump on the Falcon bandwagon and I really followed the team since then, and was hoping they would have won, but they sure tried. If you can’t run the Football and convert on 1st downs, which is all you had to do. Atlanta was in a position in the second half where all they needed to do was make 1st and 10’s, keep Brady on the sidelines and keep the Patriots defense on the field. After having a great first half, they started fading, and lost that zip. You can’t rush the passer, can’t run the ball and shot their load. It was a great comeback, great to see the game live, first overtime in Super Bowl history, but I really wanted my Falcons to win that one, but now that they haven’t, time to go back to the drawing board. It was fun, which is what makes sports amazing.