UPDATE: TMZ spoke with Ross, who confirmed that Jan was riding her Vespa to the gym near their home in Oklahoma when she was struck by another vehicle; she was not wearing a helmet. Ross told TMZ that the situation is “touch and go” and that he’s “hanging in there. It could be a tough day.”

ORIGINAL: Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, noting that his wife was in a bad accident, was seriously injured and heading into surgery…

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She's in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

On behalf of 411, we wish her a speedy recovery.