UPDATED: Jim Ross’ Wife Seriously Injured

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

UPDATE: TMZ spoke with Ross, who confirmed that Jan was riding her Vespa to the gym near their home in Oklahoma when she was struck by another vehicle; she was not wearing a helmet. Ross told TMZ that the situation is “touch and go” and that he’s “hanging in there. It could be a tough day.”

ORIGINAL: Jim Ross posted the following on Twitter, noting that his wife was in a bad accident, was seriously injured and heading into surgery…

On behalf of 411, we wish her a speedy recovery.

