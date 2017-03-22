– It was reported yesterday that Jim Ross’ wife Jan was seriously injured while riding her Vespa to the gym near their home in Oklahoma. She was driving at 9:33pm (the previous night) when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, which was driven by a 17-year-old male. Both the Mercury and Jan’s scooter caught fire but the male was not injured; police are currently investigating the accident. Ross posted the following update on Twitter…

We'll never be able to thank everyone for all your prayers for my wife Jan who's still in critical condition in OU Medical Center. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 22, 2017