wrestling / News

Jim Ross’ Wife Still In Critical Condition

March 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– It was reported yesterday that Jim Ross’ wife Jan was seriously injured while riding her Vespa to the gym near their home in Oklahoma. She was driving at 9:33pm (the previous night) when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, which was driven by a 17-year-old male. Both the Mercury and Jan’s scooter caught fire but the male was not injured; police are currently investigating the accident. Ross posted the following update on Twitter…

article topics :

Jim Ross, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading