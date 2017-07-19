– Jinder Mahal recently spoke with India Today, here are the highlights…

On Being WWE Champion For India: “WWE sees India as huge opportunity and wants to continue to build its base. Personally I am hoping being champion will increase the WWE Universe in India because I know that Indian fans are really passionate and I want to be WWE Champion in India.”

On His Relationship With Vince McMahon: “I do have creative control but also Vince [McMahon] gives advice and ideas and I take them,” Mahal revealed. “Vince has experience and he has made the biggest sports entertainment in the history. He has made WWE into a global phenomenon. I have a good relation with Vince, he trusts me on the microphone, with my matches, which will only increase with time. I personally want to seek Vince’s advice.”