– Jinder Magal spoke during a media call (via Planeta Wrestling promoting his match against Randy Orton at Money In The Bank. The highlights are below:

On seeing Drew McIntyre back in WWE: “I love to see Drew McIntyre back in WWE, he’s one of my best friends outside the WWE. We workout together. It was both our goals at first to return to WWE and it’s great to see that I’m WWE Champion, he’s gonna be great on NXT, and I know for a fact just the way he is – how motivated he is, how driven he is, he’s going to become NXT Champion very very soon. And I might even be seeing him in the ring for the WWE Championship. I plan on being WWE Champion for a long time. I plan on defeating Randy Orton at Money In The Bank in his hometown of St. Louis, I plan on remaining WWE Champion for a long time. Taking on all comers, whether that be John Cena, AJ Styles, or even Drew McIntyre. Although he is my best friend, friendship comes secondary to the WWE Championship. He knows that too.”

On the inspiration for his new character: “I take inspiration from various WWE Superstars. I take inspirations from past superstars, and a lot of it is just my own thinking too. A lot of it’s my own creation or it’s just the evolution of my character. You can see from when I started in the WWE in 2011, I just keep evolving a little bit. I see what works and what doesn’t. Like 3MB didn’t work so I dropped a lot of the stuff but I kept some stuff that worked. So it’s just about constantly evolving, constantly changing, constantly improving. Which I am the WWE Champion now and will remain WWE Champion after MITB and I look forward to the next challenger after that.”