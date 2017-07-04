– Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Sunday Guardian Live, here are the highlights….

On Wanting to Face John cena: “Right now, I am focusing on my match with Randy Orton as I want to retain my title,” said Mahal of his biggest competitor in WWE. “But I think John Cena is my biggest competitor because for a long time, John Cena has been the face of the WWE and he won’t give up this title anytime soon. So, it would be challenging.”

On Praise For His Trainer Bad News Brown: “The greatest influence on my life, I would say would be my original trainer, Bad News Brown,” said Mahal. “He taught me so much, not only in wrestling but taught me so much in real life—what it is to be a man, taking care of your family, and that life outside the ring is also very important. He taught me that.”

On Representing India: “I feel proud to represent India and first of all, Khali is like my big brother and a good friend,” said Mahal. “He represented India so well and I want to do the same thing. I want to show that India has world-class athletes who are the best. I surely feel the pressure and I feel this pressure only drives, it will enable me to retain my title.”