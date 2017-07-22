In an interview with NBC News Jinder Mahal spoke about his shyness on the microphone and how he’s now comfortable being louder. Here are highlights:

On his personal life: “I’m very down to earth, quiet. I’m kind of a homebody. I have a little dog. She keeps me company. I just like to train and diet and get my rest so my body can recover so I can wrestle.”

On being shy on the microphone: “It’s an entertainment industry, and I know you have to turn up the volume, which I’m now comfortable doing. At first I was very shy to talk into the mic and to talk in front of people.”

On his success: “You put in the hard work and then the result comes. It’s not that you see the result and then you put in the hard work. I was preparing myself. There’s a saying, ‘force the result.’ I was constantly getting in better shape, really watching what I eat, improving on all the facets of my game, so when the opportunity came, I would be ready. You have to stay ready.”