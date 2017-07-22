wrestling / News
Jinder Mahal Says He Used To Be Shy On The Mic
In an interview with NBC News Jinder Mahal spoke about his shyness on the microphone and how he’s now comfortable being louder. Here are highlights:
On his personal life: “I’m very down to earth, quiet. I’m kind of a homebody. I have a little dog. She keeps me company. I just like to train and diet and get my rest so my body can recover so I can wrestle.”
On being shy on the microphone: “It’s an entertainment industry, and I know you have to turn up the volume, which I’m now comfortable doing. At first I was very shy to talk into the mic and to talk in front of people.”
On his success: “You put in the hard work and then the result comes. It’s not that you see the result and then you put in the hard work. I was preparing myself. There’s a saying, ‘force the result.’ I was constantly getting in better shape, really watching what I eat, improving on all the facets of my game, so when the opportunity came, I would be ready. You have to stay ready.”