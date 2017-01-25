wrestling / News
Joey Mercury Joins Luke Gallows’ Wrestling School as Lead Trainer
January 25, 2017 | Posted by
– Joey Mercury has joined the staff of a new wrestling school operated by Luke Gallows’ WrestleAmerica promotion. Mercury, who was released by WWE last year, will serve as the lead trainer for the school.
The school has announced seminars for the weekend of February 7th and February 28th for wrestlers with experience. The seminars cost $100 each. You can email BulletProofDojo@gmail.com for more information.