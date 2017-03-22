– Joey Ryan has shared a clip from DDT Pro of the company’s “Donald Trump” character making a match between Ryan and Danshoku Dino billed as an “Anal Explosion Death Match.” No, really.

According to Dramatic DDT, the Trump character bought DDT Pro in the current storylines and banned anything with explicit sexual humor. Trump revealed that the most powerful person in the company is referee Yukinori Matsui, who hates explicit sexual humour, and as Dino is the “World’s Strongest Gay Wrestler” and Ryan is the “World’s Strongest Penis Fighter,” they had to have a match in a way that wouldn’t offend him. That turned into the Anal Explosion Death Match; in this case “Anal” actually stands for “All Nations Anal Love.” You probably had to be there.

Dino defeated Ryan in the match to win the Iron Man Heavymetalweight Title.