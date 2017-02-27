– John Cena recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, here are the highlights…

His feud with AJ Styles: “I’m really happy that people were interested in everything we did. I think it was a really good opportunity for AJ Styles to show exactly how gifted he is, and, in my mind, he is tremendously gifted.”

Who is more presidential – Vince McMahon or President Donald Trump: “Donald Trump is the president of the United States, so by definition of title, Commander-in-Chief would make Donald Trump more presidential. That’s how you can print my answer.”