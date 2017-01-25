– John Cena spoke with ESPN for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On WWE owning trademarks on his name: “I see it as a joint venture. They give me a platform to showcase my brand in nearly 200 countries across the universe. We’ve become a global cultural phenomenon where people all over the world receive our product and are instantaneously aware of our story lines.”

On Pabst Blue Ribbon issuing a ‘ceast and desist’ on his last t-shirt design: “We were well within our rights in terms of parody necessary, but we quickly turned around and changed the design within hours. It was pretty much social media suicide for them. What’s funny is the brewery ultimately realized our power and actively reached out to establish an open relationship.”