– John Cena recently spoke with PeopleStyle, here are the highlights…

On Spending 30 to 60 Minutes Shaving His Body: “I’m completely man-scaped from head to toe — from the ears down — so that takes a bit of time. I’m constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I’m a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize. My routine is a lot more than you would think — I’d say it’s a strong 7 ½ out of 10.”

On Being an Open Book to WWE Fans: “I’m one of the only guys that doesn’t wear spandex or oil themselves up,” explained Cena. “I just don’t. Honestly, I’ve been pretty much an open book and what they see is what they see. I just flew in from Australia yesterday and I’ll be on WWE Smackdown Live [last night] and I’ll be worn out and jet-lagged and I don’t care. It’s not one of those things where I need to alter my appearance to appear to be something I’m not. I like the fact that the WWE audience sees me as me and they either love me or hate me for it.”