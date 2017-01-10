According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to the comedy film The Pact. The film will be released on April 28, 2018 and will star Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena.

The film tells the story of the parents of three teenage girls who have made a pact to lose their virginity on Prom Night. Together, the parents Together, launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

At this time, there is no word when the film will begin production, but with Cena in a starring role, another hiatus from WWE is in his future.