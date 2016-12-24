wrestling / News

John Cena Photographed in Weird Christmas Sweater

December 24, 2016 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A Twitter user shared some pictures of what appears to be John Cena wearing a bizarre Christmas sweater, with a stuffed reindeer coming out of the front and back sides. You can check out some images of Cena in the sweater that were posted on social media below.

