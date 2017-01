– John Cena posted a photo of NJPW star Kenny Omega on his Instagram account. You can check out the photo he posted below. It had no caption. In the past, Cena has posted photos of other wrestlers on his account, including AJ Styles and CM Punk. Make of it what you will.

