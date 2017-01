– John Cena’s Instagram has once again posted some Kenny Omega related images, which you can see below. It appears that Cena is having fun stirring things up…

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:29am PST

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:53am PST