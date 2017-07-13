wrestling / News
John Cena Presents Jarrius ‘Little JJ’ With The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance At The ESPYS
– John Cena was in attendance for the ESPYs last night, where presented Jarrius “JJ” Robertson with The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. WWE aired footage of a Jarrius back on in June after he was honored before Smackdown with a WWE Hero award. Jarrius has a rare liver disease and has been featured in New Orleans media for more than a year now, and has made a few appearances with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. During his speech, Jarrius thanked WWE & Stephnaie McMahon for making his dreams come true, noting that she’s much nicer in person than she is on TV…
