wrestling / News

John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania (Pics, Video)

April 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 after beating The Miz and Maryse. The couple put away their rivals with a double Five-Knuckle Shuffle and dual finishers before Cena took the mic and proposed. You can see highlights from the match and segment below:

