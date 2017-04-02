– John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 after beating The Miz and Maryse. The couple put away their rivals with a double Five-Knuckle Shuffle and dual finishers before Cena took the mic and proposed. You can see highlights from the match and segment below:

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this…WILL YOU MARRY ME?" – @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rmfvtp9biQ — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017