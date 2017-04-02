wrestling / News
John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania (Pics, Video)
– John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 after beating The Miz and Maryse. The couple put away their rivals with a double Five-Knuckle Shuffle and dual finishers before Cena took the mic and proposed. You can see highlights from the match and segment below:
A LONG RUN for @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins, but the CHAMP IS FINALLY HERE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/u362SbeJjM
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
Nikki @BellaTwins and @JohnCena know opportunity when they see it! #WrestleMania #MixedTag pic.twitter.com/0OGps5NEv1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
THEY'VE DONE IT! @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins get the victory at the same time over @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/iMxGHLjLCo
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
"This is what you wanted…I'm so very proud of you." – @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins #WrestleMania #MixedTag pic.twitter.com/Ym7aCnFN2c
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Power couples COLLIDE at The #UltimateThrillRide as @JohnCena & Nikki @BellaTwins take on @mikethemiz & @MaryseMizanin! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RajihFxyzj
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
TALK ABOUT A #WrestleMania MOMENT! @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins are officially ENGAGED! pic.twitter.com/RaUMfN75lT
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
"I have been waiting so long to ask you this…WILL YOU MARRY ME?" – @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rmfvtp9biQ
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Sealed with a kiss, @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins are getting MARRIED! Only at #WrestleMania… pic.twitter.com/hr4naKKqTU
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
A #WrestleMania moment for the ages! After winning their #MixedTag, @JohnCena PROPOSES to Nikki @BellaTwins at The #UltimateThrillRide! pic.twitter.com/lnjviTTL6c
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017